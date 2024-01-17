Former Lebanese-born porn star Mia Khalifa, who supported Palestine in the conflict with Israel, complained about a strange Jewish woman stalking her and filmed her. About it reports Newsweek.

Khalifa posted the video on her X profile. In the video, the woman can be seen walking up to Khalifa several times and saying the phrase “Am Yisrael Chai,” which translates to “The people of Israel live.” She also showed off her pendant, which was shaped like a popular Hebrew symbol for the word “life.” “The people of Israel are alive. Do you see this? — she turned to the ex-porn actress, showing off the jewelry.

When the stranger once again approached Khalifa, she tried to get away from her. “Get away from me, your breath smells terrible.” You smell like crappy falafel,” she told the woman. The former adult film star added that the stranger stalked her and insulted her. Khalifa also called her a Zionist.

It was previously reported that Playboy magazine had severed its business relationship with Khalifa following her posts in support of Hamas. Commenting on this decision, the company said that it does not tolerate incitement to hatred.

Khalifa, amid the Hamas attack on Israel, said she supports Palestine. The ex-porn actress noted that those who did not side with the Palestinians “found themselves on the wrong side.” She also called for the “liberation of Palestine.”