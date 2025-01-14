The beginning of the works of burial of the A5one of the arteries of the capital, has put the mobility of hundreds of thousands of Madrid residents in check. With the cutting of two central lanes from kilometer 3+300 to 6+250the usual trips between the southwest of the Community of Madrid and the capital, and especially between Móstoles and Madridface significant challenges.

In response to the halving of road capacity on the A5 due to the works, the Madrid City Council has outlined a series of alternative routes that seek to alleviate the impact on drivers. Among these options, the A-5R highway becomes a critical road to redirect the flow of cars to avoid the works on the A5. This route offers connection with the M-40, allowing alternate access to the M-503 and the M-30 south through the A-42.

Mobility plan for conditions caused by the burial of the A-5. Carlos G. Kindelán

In addition, the communication and signaling strategy takes a leading role. It has been planned a reinforcement of signage at strategic points such as the M-40 before it meets the A-42 and at key intersections to ensure that drivers coming from areas such as Móstoles and Alcorcón are well informed of the modifications and suggested routes.

He Burial of the A-5 is a fundamental piece in the modernization plan and improvement of infrastructure in the Community of Madrid. Although the works generate temporary inconveniences in normal traffic, the measures implemented by the Madrid City Council, such as alternative routes and reinforcement of signageaim to mitigate the adverse effects and ensure the mobility of citizens. The collaboration and adaptation of drivers to these recommendations will be key to successfully overcome this period of transition towards a better road that will benefit everyone in the long term.

This will be the burial of the A-5 Carlos Gamez





How long will the underground works last?

We will have to wait a long time to see the completion of the burying of the A5. According to the forecasts of the Madrid City Council, The works will be completed at the end of 2026approximately two years long. As time goes by, and with the progress of the work, The alternative routes of the mobility plan will be modifiedso users will have to be patient these months.