London (dpa)

Belgian Kevin De Bruyne became the 18th player to score 100 goals with the English football team Manchester City, after scoring two goals in the match in which his team won over Crystal Palace 4-2.

Kevin De Bruyne said in statements published on the club’s official website: “Yes, this is fun. I was in a conversation with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, and I told them that my only goal is to score 100 goals before you.”

He added: “Erling was 18 goals behind, but he can probably score them in two matches.”

He said: “It is a proud moment. This means that I spent a long time here. This means a lot of good moments for this club. This was my home, isn’t that right? I came here and I was still young. Now I am a big man in this team.” I have three children, they are growing up quickly.”