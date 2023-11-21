Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 10:38



Starting this Friday, November 17, the Orihuela Consumption Bonuses are available. This measure, which will be in force until the 30th of this month, is launched with the intention of benefiting both citizens and local businesses on these dates so close to Christmas and when purchases experience a great increase.

The amounts will be 10, 20, 30, 40, 100 and 200 euros to spend in the establishments registered in the program, since these vouchers will subsidize 50% of the purchases made.

The voucher will be nominative by means of an alphanumeric code, associated with the DNI/NIE of each person who will be able to purchase the ones they want as long as their total value does not exceed 200 euros.

For this campaign, the Oriolano City Council has allocated 342,482.50 euros from the subsidy granted by the Provincial Council of Alicante. In addition, sources from the City Council also announced that they are preparing a second one in the weeks before Christmas for which a sum very similar to this one will be invested.

Only businesses, hospitality and service establishments with a permanent premises open to the public in Orihuela, defined as micro SMEs, small self-employed entrepreneurs or professionals with less than 10 workers, can join this program.

How to get the Consumption Bonus



From November 17 to 30, these vouchers will be available and are on sale from 10 a.m. this Friday on the orihuelabonoconsumo.es web platform, with different amounts to be exchanged at participating businesses.

To avoid the digital divide and so that all people can enjoy the Consumption Bonus, on November 20 the vouchers can be purchased in person, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Department of Commerce, located in the City Hall from Orihuela, with users accessing it from the parking lot.

For the latter, 60,000 euros will be reserved plus the bonds that have not been sold ‘online’. Also, as indicated by the Consistory, there will be in-person attention “on an exceptional basis” for those people who, due to certain circumstances, do not have other means to obtain the subscription, downloaded on a mobile or printed device. For all cases it is mandatory to present the DNI/NIE.

What prices will the bonds have?



These bonuses will subsidize 50% of the purchases made, so when purchasing them the prices will be as follows:

-10 euro bonusesto pay 5 euros.

-20 euro bonusesto pay 10 euros.

-40 euro bonusesto pay 20 euros.

-100 euro bonusesto pay 50 euros.

-200 euro bonusesto pay 100 euros.