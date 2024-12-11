The Institute Pantone It has been setting the colors that become a trend for years. the one of the year 2025 It will be Mocha Mousse, a brown that appeals to well-being and connects us with the earth. In cosmetics, it is a fairly common tone that can be used to color the eyes and skin, as well as on the lips and even the nails. Alba Muñozmakeup artist for Maybelline New York, comments that “it’s good news that Mocha Mousse is the color of the year since There is no look more flattering and elegant than a smoked look in brown tones.. A life-saving makeup for any situation that can be elevated and converted into a more evening look by adding satin and shiny shadows in brown tones.

How to use Mocha Mousse in makeup?

Mocha Mousse is part of the brown range, a neutral, elegant and discreet tone, which blends very well with the color of the skin of the face, to create discreet and natural looks. Makeup artist Alba Muñoz explains that “Mocha Mousse is a brown color with a warm touch, so the light-medium skin Those with a tendency to tan will be the ones who will wear this color best, regardless of their hair tone. It is a shade of brown that inspires sophistication and elegance and that we have seen a lot of celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie or Kim Kardashian use it.”

For women with brown eyes, Mocha Mousse is a perfect shade with which to enhance your look discreetly, either with an eyeliner or eye shadows. When it comes to showing off the new Pantone color 2025 in the lipsmakeup artist Alba Muñoz suggests “adding that warm touch of brown to the end of your lip combo, applying a gloss in that chocolate tone.” You can also choose to show off this color on your cheeks, through the ‘blonzing’ which, as the makeup artist explains, “consists of using a blush in a brownish tone as a blush and bronzer.” Mocha Mousse will allow you to show off ‘sun-kissed’ cheeks, providing an ‘instant good face’ effect.

Finally, it is also a perfect tone to wear in manicuresbrown and chocolate tones are ideal for the cold season, and they look very elegant whether used on long nails or short nails. Rita RemarkEssie’s Global Lead Educator and celebrity manicurist, opts for brown as one of the colors of the season, highlighting: “each season comes with its own neutral polish tone and this fall it is brown. I love how varied and versatile a latte or dark espresso shade can be. Whatever shade you choose, it goes with absolutely everything. It’s a color that shows that neutrals don’t have to be boring.«.









Below we leave you a selection of cosmetics in Mocha Mousse to show off the makeup trend of 2025.

Maybelline New York Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick Shade 110 Awestruck

Maybelline New York Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick in shade 110 Awestruck.



This innovative lipstick combines the power of vibrant vinyl color with a long-lasting formula that promises intensity and shine up to 16 hours. With advanced color locking technology, it prevents color from fading or transferring. Its rich, creamy formula glides on smoothly, providing a light and comfortable sensation on the lips. Price: 10.99 euros.

Diorshow Mono Couleur Individual Eyeshadow, Shade 443 Cashmere by Dior

Diorshow Mono Couleur individual eyeshadow, shade 443 Cashmere.



Highly pigmented and long-lasting, the creamy powder of this Dior eyeshadow allows you to dress your eyes with shades from the most subtle to the most sophisticated. Price: 37 euros.

Eyes to mesmerise shade Chocolate bronze by Charlotte Tilbury

Eyes to mesmerise shade Chocolate bronze by Charlotte Tilbury.



Long-lasting cream eyeshadowenriched with vitamin C and E, with moisturizing and conditioning properties, and infused in water. Illuminating pigments provide a youthful and luminous finish. Price: 33 euros.

Nyx Professional Makeup Buttermelt Bronzer

Nyx Professional Makeup Buttermelt Bronzer.



Offers a soft and long-lasting tan that melts into the skin with a creamy, butter-like texture. Formulated with shea, mango and almond butter, this bronzer not only provides a natural glow, but also hydrates and protects the skin. Price: 9.95 euros.

Clinique Chubby Stick Defining Makeup

Clinique Chubby Stick Defining Makeup.



Creamy stick makeup, perfect for defining the face, highlighting the cheeks, etc. It can be used on bare skin, as makeup, or over makeup base to enhance the jawline, etc. Price: 37 euros.

Makeup by Mario MoistureGlow Lip Balm

Makeup by Mario MoistureGlow Lip Balm.



A hydrating, creamy and shiny balm that provides a soft, versatile and flattering brown. Its formula melts with the lips, nourishing and hydrating them thanks to a blend of shea butter and argan, avocado and kiwi oils. Price: 26.99 euros, only at Sephora.

Cream Lip Stain Lipstick in Soft Mocha from Sephora Collection

Cream Lip Stain Lipstick in Soft Mocha from Sephora Collection



An ultra-pigmented lipstick that does not transfer and with a vegan formula which lasts up to 10 hours. The Soft Mocha tone is the trend of 2025. Price: 13.99 euros, only at Sephora.

Camaleon Cosmetics Taupe Nail Polish

Taupe nail polish from Camaleon Cosmetics.



Long-lasting taupe brown color that guarantees shine and great adhesion to the nail. Thanks to its very easy application, you will achieve a perfect and long-lasting result. His formula 12 FREE She is very respectful. Price: 4.70 euros.

Essie Mismatch to match nail polish

Essie Mismatch to match nail polish.



A creamy brown with warm undertones, ideal if you want to follow the Mocha Mousse trend. Price: 10.99 euros.