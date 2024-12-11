Mobile phones, watches, televisions, speakers, the list of smart electronic devices does not stop growing and everything indicates that the great development that is going to take off in the coming years is going to be smart glasses. So far, the only model that has had the most buzz has been the collaboration between Ray-Ban and Meta, but that does not mean that they are the only or the best on the market.

An example of this is the Solos Smartglasses brand, who have a wide catalog of smart glasses, to which they have just added what is possibly the model that Solos AirGo V has just presented. The V is not the number five in Roman, but rather refers to Vision because for the first time They include a camera integrated into the glasses, as well as a microphone and speakers.

Although without a doubt the great news about these smart glasses is that they are truly intelligent because They are powered by ChatGPT, although if you prefer you can use Gemini from Google and Claude from Anthropic. This means that while wearing the glasses you will be able ask the AI ​​questions and have it answer you or search for information about what the cameras see, whether it’s a building, a store or even a person, since it could identify them if there is information about them on the Internet.

This is where the Solos AirGo V take a step forward and surpass the Ray-Ban Meta at least in Spain, since Zuckerberg’s company cannot include AI functionalities in its glasses because it does not comply with current legislation. within the European Union, as is also the case with WhatsApp’s AI.

In turn, with these glasses can translate texts in real time, Whether they are signs in other languages, a restaurant menu when you are traveling and It is also supposedly capable of doing translations in real time of a conversation, although the latter would have to be seen in action.

Among other features worth highlighting, we find that they allow up to seven hours of calls, 10 hours of listening to music and all of this is possible by charging it for an hour and a half. The Solos AirGo V are now on sale in Spain at a price of 290 euros, in your website with shipments starting December 23. It should be noted that Ray-Ban Meta glasses can be purchased from 329 euros, and have fewer functionalities than these.