The lies are part of people’s daily lives, which is why on this occasion we will tell you the key to detect when someone is not being sincere about the things he’s telling you.

Due to the publications we have read or audios and videos we have heard from subject matter expertswe have believed that in order to detect when a person is lying, attention must be paid to some clues.

In this sense, it is said that to detect a liar the person must pay attention to a series of signs that would be betraying the deceptionsuch as looking away when you are telling something that is false, or the way you move your hands or arms.

Nevertheless, a group of researchers carried out a study through which he was able to reveal what is one of the keys to detect when someone is not telling you the truth.

The study was published in the magazine “Nature Human Behavior”where, basically, the experts emphasize that in order to detect falsehood in people’s statements, You should pay attention to the amount of detail that is given..

“It feels very contradictory to just listen to what people are saying and not pay attention to all sorts of other cues like when someone is conveying their story in a compelling and emotional way,” says Bruno Verschuere, Associate Masters in Forensic Psychology at the University of Amsterdam.

In this sense, the professor pointed out that, Contrary to those who tell the truth when they are recounting something, who can elaborate on descriptions, liars, although they can give certain details, this increases the possibility that they will be caught lying..

In order to reach the above conclusion, research teams from the University of Amsterdam, Maastricht University and Tilburg Universitycarried out 9 tests on more than a thousand participants in order to detect their abilities to detect lies.

It was in this way that they proceeded to show them statements, videos and transcripts about a scenario that was being told. In the first stage, 39 participants listened statements, true and false, that described a student activity.

After that, people had to rate each of these on a scale ranging from “totally false” to “totally true”, after analyzing the details of each of the statements.

In the experiments, the researchers taught the participants to look for possible signs of deception, this in order to focus on behaviors. It was in this way that they concluded that relying on a single good clue to detect lies was much better than trying to identify many of them.

“People may not necessarily be bad lie detectors. When judging rich claims about a past event, detail provides an easily assessable indicator of truth,” the paper noted.

However, the research results conclude that detecting a lie is extremely difficult, since the study participants had a accuracy rate from 59% to 79%.