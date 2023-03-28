Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The cold front number 45, in interaction with a low pressure channel and the subtropical jet stream, will cause heavy punctual rains in Coahuila and Nuevo León, as well as showers in Tamaulipas between Monday night and the early Tuesday morning, according to weather forecast from the National Weather Service.

The agency explained that the rains that will hit the North of mexico They will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Similarly, they forecast winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h with dust storms and the possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in northern Coahuila.

For this Tuesday, front No. 45 will be located over the northeast of Mexico and will interact with the subtropical jet stream and a low pressure channel in the north of the country, these will cause punctual intense rains in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, and punctual rains very strong in Coahuila; In addition, winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms are forecast, as well as the possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

On the other hand, for the state of sinaloa a climate hot with maximum temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius, with northwesterly winds of 15 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Tuesday, March 28, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Puebla (southwest), Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Sonora (south), Coahuila (south), Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Tuesday, March 28, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California and Sonora.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Wind forecast for this Tuesday, March 28, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí, and with possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Durango, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato, and with possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla , Tlaxcala and State of Mexico.

South component wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecast partly cloudy skies during the day and no rain in the region. In the morning, a cold environment with frosts in the mountains of Baja California, temperate in the afternoon. Northwest wind from 25 to 35 km/h with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms on the peninsula.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy skies during the day and no rain in the region. In the morning, cold to very cold environment with frost in mountainous areas of Sonora. Warm to hot atmosphere in the afternoon. Northwest wind from 15 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Sonora.

Weather forecast for Tamaulipas, Nuevo León Coahuila, Chihuahua and Durango

The SMN forecast for Tamaulipas a cloudy sky during the day and intense punctual rains with electric shocks and possible hail falls. In the morning it will be cool to temperate and hot in the afternoon. In addition to wind with gusts of up to 70 km/h and possible dust storms, whirlwinds and tornadoes.

Cloudy skies with punctual intense rains in Nuevo León, very strong punctual rains in Coahuila, showers in Chihuahua and isolated rains in Durango; all with electric shocks and possible hail fall. Cold to very cold environment with frosts at dawn in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. In the afternoon, warm to hot environment.

Variable direction wind from 25 to 35 km/h with gusts of up to 70 km/h and dust storms in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Chihuahua, and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila and Nuevo León; in addition to gusts of 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Durango.