Very often, in informal conversations, we say or hear “I’m burned out,” on other occasions accompanied by “I can’t take it anymore” or “this situation is beyond me.” Just as being sad is not the same as having depression, although sometimes we say that we are “depressed” when what happens is that something or someone has upset us or something has not turned out as we would have liked, burnout or depression syndrome. Being burned out is an increasingly common disorder in the workplace and it is not something specific, but rather it lasts over time. It is therefore a state of physical, emotional and mental exhaustion caused by chronic stress at work.

The main symptoms are extreme fatigue, lack of motivation, cynicism or skepticism and the feeling of not performing effectively. Problems with concentration, abandonment of activities that were previously pleasurable, absenteeism from work, irritability and social isolation may also occur. To which we must add that each person will experience these symptoms or others in a personalized way, that is, two people with burnout can experience it in antagonistic ways, although the problem is the same.

How to detect job burnout as soon as possible



As you can imagine, if not treated in time, this wear and tear can lead to anxiety, depression, and even suicidal thoughts. On a professional level, it is associated with a decrease in commitment to work, constant errors, interpersonal conflicts and a frequent desire to leave work or not go to work.

Therefore, it is essential to be attentive and detect early signs of burnout to prevent a negative impact on both our health and the relationship we have with our work. Although any working person can suffer burnout, certain profiles are more vulnerable than others.

The experience, the responsibility… and the ‘burnout’!



Highly responsible positions and consolidated professional careers are some of the profiles with the highest risk of developing burnout.

In the case of managers and middle managers, the pressures to meet objectives, make difficult decisions and manage constant crisis situations can take their toll. The feeling that everything depends on you can be exhausting in itself, but the way you deal with responsibility can also make a difference.

On the other hand, professionals with years of experience in a field can fall into monotony and boredom. Routine, lack of new challenges, disenchantment, unmet expectations and the feeling of having to continually prove your worth to younger profiles is also stressful.

Furthermore, these profiles tend to strongly link their identity and self-esteem to professional success, to which must be added the pressure to achieve success and the expectations of others to achieve it when certain positions of responsibility are reached. Therefore, they have more difficulty recognizing that they are exhausted and asking for help, as they fear that this will be perceived as weakness or personal failure by others.

Hence the importance of normalizing and learning to manage burnout in demanding environments. Wellbeing should be a priority, regardless of one’s professional position.

What can we do to deal with job burnout?



Although there is no single solution, there almost never is, there is a first step: asking ourselves about those aspects of both the situation and our coping strategy that we can control, whether partially or completely.

One way to start is to know that there are numerous studies on the subject and that the difference between going through a bad streak and being burned out is in the way you deal with situations. Therefore, there are habits and guidelines that we can incorporate to avoid reaching the limit of exhaustion, some basic ones are:

1. Establish healthy boundaries at work. Set reasonable hours, delegate tasks and learn to say no when necessary.

2. Disconnect digitally outside of work hours. Avoid responding to emails or work messages during nights or weekends.

3. Plan rest and vacation periods. Even short getaways or regular days off help recharge your batteries.

4. Do not neglect personal relationships and hobbies that generate well-being.

5. Adopt healthy sleeping, eating and physical exercise habits. A cared for body strengthens the mind.

6. Practice mindfulness and meditation to manage intrusive thoughts.

7. Seek professional support if burnout symptoms become worse or chronic. There is no need to be afraid or ashamed to ask for help.

Some readers may wonder that they can’t do some of these things, but the question is, none of them?

Is it good to talk about it?



Historically, admitting that you suffer from burnout or anxiety at work has been taboo, since, as we have said, it is wrongly associated not only with weakness or lack of commitment, but also with old patterns of masculinity that respond to stereotypes of men as being reserved, indolent and inexpressive in the face of certain emotions.

However, as we well know, mental health is as important as physical health for our well-being, therefore we should have the same concern for preventing and treating mental problems as for any other disorder.

The organization of work, and therefore, organizations, have a key role in eliminating the stigma around this issue. You can, and should, implement awareness programs, facilitate access to professional help and ensure that asking for support for burnout does not lead to negative consequences within the company.

Likewise, responsible positions can be role models, making visible the importance of self-care and being the first to normalize asking for help if they need it.

Changing organizational culture requires a joint effort, but its benefits are enormous. It has been widely studied that work environments where people can express themselves and take care of their well-being without taboos are more productive, innovative, and have fewer burnt-out workers.

What can organizations and companies do?



Work is a central sphere in people’s lives, therefore companies have a great impact on the mental health of their workers. Therefore, it is key to implement initiatives to prevent and manage burnout syndrome. A good way to start can be by:

1. Periodic evaluations of the work environment where burnout may be reported.

2. Flextime and teleworking programs when possible.

3. Activities to reduce stress: yoga sessions, access to rest spaces.

4. Training for middle managers for the early detection of burnout among their teams.

5. Confidential psychological counseling channels and employee assistance programs.

6. Promote a culture that values ​​limits, conciliation and where asking for help is not frowned upon.

7. Review workloads and ensure sufficient staffing.

8. Reward and celebrate achievements, not just point out mistakes.

As with individual recommendations, not all companies can take on many of these proposals, but the question is, can none be taken on?

Ethical and beneficial



It is important that all actors in the world of work – workers, managers, companies – internalize that prioritizing people’s mental health is not only ethical but also beneficial. Organizations that promote psychosocially healthy environments cultivate more creative, engaged, and productive employees.

It is never too late for each of us to establish healthier limits and habits and to understand that self-care is a skill that is developed step by step and daily. There are no magic recipes, but there are measures that can help us deal with burnout in a more effective and beneficial way for us.

