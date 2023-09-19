Yet another rebirth. And in the career of 38-year-old Andre Howe, one of the most talented Italian athletes ever (in the long run but also in speed), there are now no more counts. He had announced that he wanted to leave the scene, but the silver world champion at Osaka 2007 does not want to stop surprising. So here he is back on the stage, yesterday in Siena, for a match after two years of absence. His goal? Tear off the pass for the European Championships in Rome 2024. But let’s proceed in order.

Andrew Howe had not competed since 18 July 2022, when he ran the 200 meters in 21.66 in Rieti (worst time of his senior career). The previous year he had only been on the track twice and always in Rieti (7.74-7.75 his measurements). In short, some rust is inevitable. And the Lazio player took part in a long-distance race on the Siena platform at the Regional Student Championships. The size of him? It is intermediate: 7.32 metres, in a series where he also reached 7.24 (in the last season the best was the 18 year old Mattia Furlani with 8.24). But for Andrew it was only his first race, the boy will (re)do it. He knows how to amaze…