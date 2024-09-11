Over time the car plastics external and internal forgiveness brillianceshowing the first signs of aging. With faded surfaces, even the car risks losing its beauty and precisely for this reason counteract deterioration For plastics, it is advisable to regularly use a specific product.

In this car care guide We show you which product to use on all the car’s plastics, both internal and external.

How to clean car plastics

To revive the surfaces of the car and, therefore, also the external and internal plastics, you need to wash the surface and dry with a clean microfiber cloth.

The advice is to clean the car’s plastics regularly

After washing, apply the specific product for plastic with a microfiber pad and, in the presence of plastics porous or fadedrepeat the operation after an hour to obtain a uniform surface.

Which product for plastics

To properly clean and protect the car’s plastics, among the available products we recommend All Round Plastic Protectant of the line Maniac Line by Ma-Frasuitable for all car plastics both internal and external. Thanks to its characteristics it effectively blocks ultraviolet rays (Anti-UV Technology), and is resistant to stains: it repels water and dirt in general.

All Round Plastic Protectan is part of the product line Maniac Line by Ma-Fra

The surface treated with this professional product will require less cleaning and will last over time

a I look like new. It also prevents whitening and cracking, saturates the color of plastics without polishing them. All Round Plastic Protectant It is water-based, with a neutral pH and is therefore non-greasy.

How to Clean Plastics with All Round Plastic Protectant

All Round Plastic Protectant for the treatment of external plastics bleached and worn from time to time it should be used pure. On internal plastics of thefaded and tired cockpit the product goes diluted 1:1 (1 part of product and 1 part of water). To obtain a natural effect dilute the product 1:2 (1 part product and 2 parts water).

How to apply All Round Plastic Protectan VIDEO

To obtain a uniform effect, the advice is to spray the solution obtained directly on a cloth or a microfiber applicator and spread it on the surface to be treated. Finally, wipe with a clean, dry microfiber cloth.

The surface to be treated must first be cleaned thoroughly with a product such as APC and dried with a microfiber cloth.

For the passenger compartment plastics the product should be diluted 1:1 (1 part product and 1 part water)

All Round Plastic Protectant does not contain siliconesit is waterproof because it protects the treated parts sealing them and does not fade on contact with the rain drops: for example, on the doors, when it rains, other water-based polishes dissolve leaving stains and halos.

Before and after on a clean tire with All Round Plastic Protectan

On tires resists weathering longer, repelling dirt. Finally, it gives surfaces dressing and UV protection. Attention, the product has no polishing effect.

How to wash your car properly, Maniac Line training

Maniac Line It is the Ma-Fra line designed for true car care enthusiasts, for a detailing with professional performances within everyone’s reach. The line, constantly evolving, currently consists of 14 products for cleaning and treating exteriors and interiors.

Maniac Line by Ma-Fra is not just a product line super professionalbut also a real school to learn how to wash your car properly.

With the Maniac Line training it is possible to become a true expert in detailing. Each course covers a specific topic of car care: Pre-wash, Decontamination, Washing, Polishing and Protection, Refinishing, Cleaning Leather, Fabrics and Carpets, Protection of Plastics and Glass Cleaning. Maniac Line courses are available online.

