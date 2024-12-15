The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, assured this Saturday that kyiv is “willing” to help Syria “prevent a food crisis” and has announced a humanitarian aid program in the country after the fall of Bashar al Assad’s regime due to the offensive of jihadists and rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS).

“We are ready to help Syria prevent a food crisis, in particular through the humanitarian program ‘Grains from Ukraine’. I have instructed the Government to establish food supply mechanisms in cooperation with international organizations and partners that can help,” the president said on his social network account X.

In this sense, Zelensky has stated that they have agreed on these measures to “stabilize the situation”. “For Ukraine, this is important: the calmer the situation in those regions, the more actively the world can help us achieve peace,” he stressed.

Thus, he pointed out, Russia “is trying so hard to provoke more conflicts and wars in various parts of the world, fueling instability and increasing global challenges.

“We call on everyone to join the stabilization efforts to ensure that the war, started more than a decade ago in Syria with the participation of Iran and Russia, can finally come to an end,” he concluded.

The offensive in Syrialaunched on November 27 from the province of Idlib, allowed jihadists and rebels to take the capital and put an end to the regime of the Al Assad family, in power since 1971 – first with Hafez al Assad (1971-2000) and later with his son, Bashar, in the face of a constant withdrawal of government troops, backed by Russia and Iran.