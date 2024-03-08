Paolo Guerrero and his partner Ana Paula Consorte have captured the concern of the entertainment press about what one of his children he had with Ana Paula Consorte is going through. The Brazilian shared an image from the pediatric intensive care unit and a video with her child, named Giuseppe Paolo, being monitored in a hospital. Given what happened to his family, the popular 'Predator' decided to break his silence and confirmed that his little one is going through a delicate moment with his health. Below are the words of club player César Vallejo about his heir.

What did Paolo Guerrero say about the health of his son Ana Paula Consorte?

Ana Paula Consorte He shared on his Instagram account an image of the door of the ICU of the pediatric area with the message “Where is my heart”, which generated a wave of concern among his followers. This gave rise to multiple interpretations, but the little boy's parents did not give details about the little boy's situation until now.

The popular 'Predator' was encouraged to provide brief statements to the press, after the victory of the César Vallejo club against Sport Huancayo for the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana 2024, in which the Trujillo team achieved victory with two goals.

Guerrero pointed out that although he feels happy for his mother's support in every game, he is saddened by not having his girlfriend Ana Paula Consorte and his children with him in Trujillo. “It's nice to be with the mother, I'm waiting for my family too, I hope they come soon,” Paolo said at first.

Then, the UCV player confirmed that one of his children is going through a problem. “He's in a little poor health and I'm worried, I hope he gets better later, he's the smallest, I hope he's fine,” were Paolo's words in an interview with the program 'América Noticias'.

When will Ana Paula Consorte return to Peru and be with Paolo Guerrero in Trujillo?

Brazilian Ana Paula Consorte would return to Peru to meet with Paolo Guerrero in approximately a month. Sports journalist Omar Ruiz de Somocurcio spread this information when he was invited to the program 'Everything leaks'.

“Ana Paula arrives in Lima in a month, she goes north. The official version of the family is that they are very well. At what point have they been fixed? “I don't know,” were the journalist's words.

Was Ana Paula Consorte upset with Paolo Guerrero for staying in Trujillo?

Ana Paula Consorte was captured breaking down in tears during her stay in Lima while celebrating that Paolo Guerrero He continued at the UCV. Later, Ana Paula published curious photos and videos that reflected that she would have felt disappointed by what the father of her children did. Finally, Consorte took a flight to Brazil.

These behaviors fueled speculation about the Brazilian's possible disagreement with Paolo Guerrero's decision to stay in Trujillo, where she joined the César Vallejo soccer club. In this regard, Ana Paula spoke in conversation with the cameras of 'Magaly TV, la firma': “He (Paolo Guerrero) is already where he is,” she indicated.