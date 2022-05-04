Sui alloy wheels settles it dirty more stubborn mainly because of the dust of the brakes and of smog from the city. It is not easy to clean them well and for proper cleaning it is necessary to use the right product, which allows you to easily remove dirt on the rims. In this guide we show you how to use the right product to properly clean alloy wheels.

What product to use to clean alloy wheels

Among the most effective products to clean alloy rims we point out Wheel & Tire Cleaner of the line Maniacal Line by Ma-Fra, which allows to eliminate brake dust and road dirt. Effortlessly dissolves road dirt winter and brake dust that settles on the rims giving it back its original appearance. Due to its high detergency capacity it is also suitable for cleaning suspensionsfrom the tires and coatings in plastic of the wheel arch compartment.

Wheel and Tire Cleaner is part of Ma-Fra’s Maniac Line product line

This product is able to remove previously applied polishes by preparing the tires for the polishing you hate dressing. It fulfills its task thanks to a specific formula and balanced acid-free, effective and safe.

Wheel & Tire Cleaner to clean the rims, how to use it?

For extraordinary cleaning, on difficult dirt and strongly anchored on the surface, use the product diluted up to 1: 3 (1 part of product and 3 parts of water). For winter dirt, dilute the product 1: 5 (1 part of product and 5 parts of water).

How to use Wheel & Tire Cleaner VIDEO

For it summer dirt dilute the product 1:10 (1 part of product and 10 parts of water). Spray the product on the surface of the rim and the tire, leave it to act for approx 2-5 minutes and, if necessary, work with a brush or one Brush until you reach the hidden areas. After application, rinse well.

How to wash the alloy wheels

Before proceeding to wash of the car, it is essential to remove it dirty specific present in the wheel compartment on circles we particularly notice the accumulation of brake dust. On the tires there is the stratification of previously applied polishes and road dirt. In the entire wheel compartment it is often present street dirt also coarse like the mud or the typical winter one, particularly aggressive due to the presence of road salts.

If after washing with “Wheel and Tire Cleaner“ we still notice the persistent dirtespecially between the interstices of the rim, it is ferrous contamination and not road dirt: in this case we recommend the use of decontaminant “Iron Remover” to easily remove any contamination present.

Wheel and Tire Cleaner is used for every wash

Never use on hot surfaces and never allow the product to dry on the surface. To obtain a lubricated and easily workable foam, the product can also be dispensed in foam mode with our manual pump “Nebula Foam”.

Wheel and Tire Cleaner, how to use it

How often should I use Wheel and Tire Cleaner? With each wash to make the cleaning of the rim safer and facilitate the adhesion of the new polish tires. The product is safe even when used diluted 1: 1 (one part of product and one part of water).

On heavily soiled rims the recommended dosage is 1 part of product and 3 parts of water

For optimal use we recommend the following dilutions based on the type of dirt: 1: 3 for very stubborn dirt, 1: 5 for winter dirt e 1:10 for summer dirt.

Yes, you can dispense the product directly on the surface to be treated also in mode foam with the Nebula Foam hand pump. Is it safe on the rims and tires? Yes, it is safe on all types of rims, even the most delicate ones such as those painted black or coated with Wrap or Plastidip. It is safe on all types of tires, such as historical ones, with white bands or the sporty and off-road ones, with lettering and decals.

Wheel & Tire Cleaner can be used on all types of rims

Why use brush or brush? Brush and brush help to remove the most stubborn dirt and get to the moles most hidden points. If you don’t have apressure washer at high pressure, it helps to easily remove the most hidden dirt in the interstices of the rim, especially a tight spokes.

How to wash your car well, Maniac Line training

Maniac Line is the Ma-Fra line designed for true car care enthusiasts, for a detailing with professional performance within everyone’s reach. The constantly evolving line is currently made up of 14 productsfor cleaning and treating exteriors and interiors.

Maniac Line by Ma-Fra is not only a line of super professional products, but also a real school to learn how to wash the car correctly.

With the Maniacal Line training it is possible to become a true detailing expert. Each course covers a specific topic of car care: Pre-wash, Decontamination, Washing, Polishing and Protection, Finishing, Cleaning Leather, Fabrics and Carpet, Plastic Protection and Glass Cleaning. Maniacal Line courses are available on line.

