This month of May came with the new version 20.00.0 of WhatsApp Plus, which has some new features that help make the experience when using the APKs of WhatsApp much more pleasant.

It is due to the multiple tools and the greater control of the interface and privacy that the most popular mod of the original Meta app is gaining more and more ground in the field of instant messaging platforms.

Now, to download the new version 20.00.0 of WhatsApp, what you have to do is, if you have already downloaded and installed the APK on your smartphoneyou will only have to go to the three points on the upper screen and look for the “Update” option, with this you will have the most recent update on your mobile device.

Read more: Do you already have them? WhatsApp launches more than a hundred new emojis

However, if you don’t have the mod installedyou must first uninstall the WhatsApp app, so we suggest you go directly to the application store of your operating system, search for the messaging platform and press “uninstall”, as this will prevent the application from running correctly. correct.

Once this is done, having ensured that there is no longer any trace of the Meta app, you will look for a web page where it is safe to download the APK, we advise you to do it from these sites: AndroForever, Malavida and APKUnlimited.

When deciding where you will download WhatsApp Plus from, it is very important to do it from a secure web portal that guarantees that, while downloading the mod, you are not also giving entry to a virus.

However, the best thing will always be that you only limits to having original appssince modified applications, despite having a wide variety of functions, can violate your privacy and expose your personal data.

Read more: Where are the photos that your contacts send you via WhatsApp stored?

In addition to this, due to the proliferation of modified apps, WhatsApp has been permanently suspending the accounts of users who make use of APKs, so your cell phone number could be banned for life to use the instant messaging platform.