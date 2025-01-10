Even though the Christmas holidays are over, there are many people who can still have a new addition to their home. This is the poinsettia, a very common plant present during Christmas, which is given as a gift and incorporated into the decoration of many homes. However, at the end of this period, it should be known that the poinsettia can last all year round.

To make the poinsettia last from one year to the next, the first thing to keep in mind is some basic care and some recommendations. so that it continues to grow and stay healthy and strongwith the typical red color of its leaves, which constitute a perfect element of decoration in the home.

One of the most important factors to know is that this species is one of the most difficult indoor plants to care for, as it is very delicate, so you will have to have a lot of hands in gardening. One last note: the poinsettia is very toxic to cats, so if you have a feline at home, be very careful with this plant.

Poinsettia care: location and temperature

One of the most important care of the poinsettia has to do with the location. Where should you place the poinsettia? Always in a place where there are no drafts, away from windows or other places, as they are very sensitive to temperature changes.

This last point, temperature, is also essential, since it cannot withstand cold or excess heat, so it should always be maintained. between 15 and 20ºC. If the leaves begin to fall, one of the reasons could be too high a temperature, as well as a climate that is too dry. If there is heating inside your house in winter, the environment around the plant will have to be humidified.

Irrigation, light, fertilizer and pruning

On the other hand, the rest of the care refers to watering without excesses, since waterlogging and excess water in this plant is very harmful to its roots and leaves. It should be watered a maximum of twice a week.checking if the soil is slightly moist to know whether or not it should be watered more than once a week. In addition, you should not pour the water directly into the soil, but rather it is recommended to put a plate under the pot for 15-20 minutes, as indicated by the experts at Verdecora.

As for lighting, you need an environment with lots of lightnear a closed window during the cold months. But, be careful in summer when the sun shines, since the plant cannot receive direct sunlight, as its leaves will burn.

Lastly, regarding the passit is advisable to use it during the growing months, which go from November to January. A specific one for flowering plants should be used, adding it once every 15 days.