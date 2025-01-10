Princess Leonor meets everyone this Friday traditions prior to his departureon Saturday the 11th, aboard the Spanish Navy training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano, on the 97th training cruise with which he will complete his naval training and spend six months at sea.

The princess has worn the gala uniform on all stages, which features a detail that stands out on her left sleeve: the flat knot that gifted students achieve, both for his academic training and in the exercise of military practices.

Minutes before 9:00, the princess entered, with the 75 midshipmen who will carry out this cruise, in the town hall of Cádiz for the traditional reception offered by the town hall to future Navy officers, whose departure and arrival base is the pier of the Cadiz capital.

In formation of three, and with their seven-button uniformsthe midshipmen, including Princess Leonor, have entered the buildings, surrounded by a strong security device and a large deployment of media. And also the fog that covered the city at that time, which has not prevented many curious people from coming to see the group.

Leonor, with the amphora with which ocean water is poured. EFE

The mayor of Cádiz, Bruno García, the rest of the representatives of the corporation and authorities of the province, such as the delegate of the Government, Blanca Flores, and the delegate of the Junta de Andalucía, Mercedes Colombo, have received the promotion at the plenary hall, in an event with which the city It is a tradition to wish a safe voyage to the participants in this cruise. of instruction aboard this almost century-old brig-schooner, in which they will cross the Atlantic to make a voyage through the American continent.

The tour will end in New York, where Leonor de Borbón will disembark to fly to Spain, and stay a month aboard a frigate, before rejoining her companions, on the last leg of the cruise, in Gijón, in July.

Leonor signs the book of the Cádiz town hall EFE

After a reception in the town hall that lasted about ten minutes, the midshipmen They have gone by bus to San Fernando , to fulfill other rites prior to the trip.

There they made a floral offering at the Pantheon of Illustrious Sailors, located in the Navy Petty Officer School and they have poured into the cenotaph water from the oceans that were collected last year, on the previous training cruise and that the midshipmen usually collect in amphorae to fulfill this tradition.

They have also made a floral offering to the Virgin of Carmenpatron saint of the Navy, in the church of San Fernando, dedicated to this virgin.

Parade of the midshipmen, among them, Leonor, in the third row. EFE

The midshipmen are thus preparing to say goodbye to their families tomorrow at the Cádiz dock and definitively embark on the Juan Sebastián de Elcano. Among them will be the kings, to wish their daughter good luck and his 75 companions in this adventure that will be worth them “for a lifetime,” according to King Felipe VI, who made this same journey in 1987, almost 40 years after his father did it.