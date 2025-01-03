The Ertzaintza has arrested a man for allegedly killing his 84-year-old motherduring an argument at the family home in Barakaldo (Vizcaya), as reported by the Security Department.

Around 4:30 p.m. this Friday, the Ertzaintza received notification of the possible death of a woman in a home in Barakaldo, where a loud voice had previously been heard. loud argument and shouting.

Upon the arrival of the patrols, the agents verified that there was a deceased person, as certified by the health care workers also sent to the scene.

As advanced The Mailthe Basque Police are now investigating If the cause of death could have been beatingsan point that will have to be confirmed by the forensic experts deployed to the scene. After the event, the agents proceeded to arrest the son of the deceased person.

Several neighbors have shown their surprise for the event, since the detainee always maintained a relationship with them that they have described as “normal” and “polite.”