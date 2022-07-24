The guide to act in the event of a nuclear attack published by the New York Emergency Management has baffled the American population. Although the threat of an offensive with nuclear weapons was buried with the end of the Cold War, the current War in Ukraine, its resulting consequences in the relationship between Russia and Europe, and the hostilities and war conflicts in different geographical locations cause some instability. Proof of this is the video shared by the American authorities that explains how you should be safe in a situation of these characteristics.

Steps you must follow



Through a video simulation through the streets of the Big Apple, they indicate 3 important steps before a nuclear attack.

-First step: If you are in the street you should quickly get to safety in a building and not stand near the windows. You should not protect yourself inside a car. The interior of a vehicle should never be an option. In case you are at home, the same, do not go near the windows.

-Second step: Stay inside the room or space where you have decided to protect yourself from a nuclear attack. Once you are inside you must close all the windows and doors. If you have a basement in your house, go there better. An area that most homes in Spain do not have, for example, but that is more common in countries like the United States. Therefore, those who do not have this space should be placed as much as possible in the center of the building. They also warn that if you were outdoors, when you enter you should clean yourself immediately. Thus, the steps you must follow in these cases is to remove the clothing that has been in contact with the outside and put it in a bag to keep radioactive dust or ashes away from your body.

-Third step: You must follow all the information published in the media. In this regard, it should be noted that closely related to this type of threat, the General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies of Spain launched a new warning system in the event of an emergency. Since June 21, this alert service is available that would inform citizens who are in a danger zone by mobile phone. Lastly, don’t go out until authorities say it’s safe.