The appointment of Oliver Blume in the role of CEO of the Volkswagen Group it was not accidental. The German giant has no doubts that the former Porsche number one is the ideal profile to guide the company in its transformation process. On the other hand, we are talking about a manager who has spent his entire life professional career in the automotive field among the ranks of the VW group, starting in 1994 or when he entered Audi’s international internship program after studying mechanical engineering at university.

The first switch between brands within the VW group occurred when he moved from the car manufacturer with the four rings to Seat, before moving to Volkswagen in 2009 where he held the position of head of production planning. The definitive passage in Porsche instead took place four years later, in 2013, when he officially joined the board of directors of the Stuttgart company as head of production and logistics: his entry preceded his appointment as CEO of the German brand, a position that gave him allowed to manage the situation relating to the listing on the stock exchange and the electrical transition of the brand. Volkswagen’s supervisory board hopes Blume can exploit theirs operational and strategic capabilities in various positions within the group and in different brands and that he can manage Volkswagen in the same way he has managed Porsche financially, technologically and culturally with great success for seven consecutive years.

“From the point of view of the board of directors, we are confident that it is the Right person to lead the group and further improve customer focus and the positioning of its brands and products – said the chairman of the supervisory board of the VW group, Hans Dieter Poetsch – Blume will carry on the transformation of the group with one leadership culture which makes teamwork an absolute priority “.