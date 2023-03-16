The approved V16 emergency light is a light beacon used to signal breakdowns or accidents on the roads. V16 approved lights are safer, faster and more effective than warning triangles, and will be mandatory from 2026. Specifically, the V16 approved emergency light is a small device that emits a 360-degree high-intensity light intermittently. and continued, alerting other drivers about our position at all times.

With a simple gesture, reaching out of the window, we can place the emergency light on the roof in a matter of seconds and, in this way, we avoid possible accidents by not having to leave our vehicle and we can remain protected inside it.

Its main function is to signal a point of danger: accident, breakdown or any setback on the road. This way is more effective than any signaling device we currently know, we can even signal our position before getting out of the vehicle. It is precisely at this point where our security improves.

Of course, in case you have to carry out any repairs on the road, you must use the reflective vest and the new V16 emergency lights

The visibility of the v16 emergency light is much better at night or on rainy, foggy or snowy days. In such weather, this emergency light can be seen up to 1 kilometer away. In addition, people with reduced mobility can place it without any effort, since having to leave the vehicle poses a greater risk for them.

And where is it placed? The base of the approved v16 emergency light is magnetized, in this way the attachment to the vehicle is guaranteed, guaranteeing that it does not fall to the ground. In this way we will be able to signal our position before getting out of the car. The ideal position will be on the roof of the vehicle, but it will depend on the circumstances of each vehicle and the area to be marked.

With geolocation



According to what was said by the representatives of the DGT, the initiative with the emergency light v16 with geolocation responds to the concern about the high risk of running over drivers when signaling an accident with the emergency triangles. According to the data shared by this traffic regulatory body, last year 26 people died after getting out of their vehicles on the roads, which triggered alerts due to the risk to which users are subjected when complying with the norm of signaling a traffic stoppage. car.

In this sense, the approved v16 emergency light with geolocation contributes to two crucial points: it eliminates the aforementioned risk of exiting the road, and with geolocation it will facilitate the management of traffic accidents.