Sonora.- One young woman 27-year-old was “kidnapped” virtually by delinquentsfor two hours, in Hermosillo, Sonorauntil she was found by security forces and communication with the extortionists.

The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office reported that “she was found safe and sound Karla Fabiola, 27 years old, universityvictim of phone hoax for extortion purposes.”

It is added that after two hours of staff from the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office received the report for his disappearance in hermosillothey found it, and apparently its integrity was never at risk.

Agents of the Specialized Unit to Combat Kidnapping (UECS), of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC)they located her inside a cinema, in the San Benito neighborhood.

When they found her, she was on the phone with criminal extortionists, while other calls were made to her family to demand money.

It should be noted that no payment or deposit was made.

