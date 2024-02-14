Israel-Hamas war, the US political-judicial move to stop Netanyahu

Biden he decided to give up Netanyahu. After defining it “an asshole“, as reported by NBC sources, the US president is now also considering going further. The US Administrationin fact – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – it is investigating war crimes committed by Israel. Washington publicly denies its intention to examine Israeli military operations to identify possible violations of international law. Last month, the first two hearings to examine South Africa's petition accusing Israel of genocide took place in The Hague. Discontent within the Administration, ahead of the presidential elections of November, has not stopped growing. Yesterday the Huffington Post reported three sources, within the State Department, who confirm how several magistrates are working and gathering evidence of Israeli violations.

In particular – reports Il Fatto – the possible use of US weapons to commit crimes. The solution, often feared by Tel Aviv to achieve “peace”, would be the opening of the crossing with Egypt. Cairo firmly opposes it. The Egyptian army has reinforced the 14 kilometers of the border with the Strip and deployed an armored division. Among the means ready to go into action against a possible invasion of Palestinian refugees there are also 40 US-made M1A1 Abrams tanks. Talks for a ceasefire took place yesterday in Cairo, according to Egyptian sources, there was progress “relatively significant“. The basis of negotiations is a six-week truce with the exchange of hostages remaining in the hands of Hamasplus the guarantee of further negotiations for a permanent end to the conflict.