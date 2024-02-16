Alejandro Sanz, whose real name is Sánchez Pizarro, was born in Madrid, Spain, on December 18, 1968, making him currently 55 years old. Sánchez Pizarro became a singer-songwriter and composer who has sold more than 25 million records worldwide and has won 24 Latin Grammys and 4 American Grammys. Following the same line, the artist has collaborated with various national and international artists.

When does Alejandro Sanz measure?

The well-known Spanish artist measures 1.72m. 6 centimeters smaller than the vast majority of male citizens in Spain, according to Statista, where they claim that the average size of men is 1.78 m.

Why did Alejandro Sanz suffer from bullying because of his height?

Recently, Alejandro released his new album 'Sanz', and one of the songs that this new project has had the greatest reception is 'Bio', a kind of melodic rap in which he remembers and evokes different moments of his life. In the aforementioned song, the singer remembers the time when he was beginning to enter the world of art and music. The guitar, for him, helped vulnerabilities disappear.

Alejandro Sanz returns to Peru after 2 years. Photo: diffusion

“There are things that I don't remember from school andI don't know if it was obvious physical abuse. But I did feel very bad in many circumstances. Still, he had an ability to project confidence and then he had the guitar, which is an invincible weapon. She made me a musician… And musicians don't break their hands! “She said before acknowledging that she did have a hard time at times.

“I also evaded myself with music. But yes… I must admit that I had a particularly bad time at some stages. At that time there was no awareness about certain problems that did not seem important at the time...And now you realize that there are things that affected you more than necessary”assured the singer.

Alejandro Sanz He stated in 'Bio' that he always considered himself a “strange” guy and that perhaps it was his small stature that caused his classmates to bully him at school.

What did Alejandro Sanz say about the fires in Chile?

Alejandro Sanzwas not indifferent to the forest fires suffered by Valparaíso, Chile, and offered financial support. Likewise, he hoped that other people and artists would speak out and add economic figures to, in some way, cushion the hard blow that the country is suffering in its forest areas.

Statement from Alejandro Sanz. Photo: X by Alejandro Sanz



“We will soon announce economic aid for the affected areas in Chile and I hope that fans, institutions, artists, the Viña Festival and private companies will join. We are going to turn adversity into a virtue. Come on, Chile“wrote the singer on his official X account.

