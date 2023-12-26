NSkiing sustainably – is that even possible? Can you still go on a skiing holiday with a clear conscience despite climate change? The good news is that you can, if you keep a few things in mind: A sustainable ski holiday starts with the arrival, which leaves behind up to 80 percent of the CO₂ footprint. Anyone who takes the train to Garmisch, St. Anton or Engelberg and uses the mountain railways in the major ski areas there is traveling more sustainably than someone who drives alone in their car to a remote valley. Further questions arise on site: Is artificial snow being made and, if so, how? What energy does the mountain railway use? Do I live in a huge wellness hotel or in a small mountain hut? Do I eat regional vegetarian food or discount beef? And where does my ski suit actually come from? Bangladeshi?

Go on a ski holiday with a T-shirt

Andreas Lesti Editor in the features section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin. See also Football | The Chelsea star talks about the tuberculosis he suffered in Russia - the doctors' suggestion shocked him

One thing is clear: skiing holidays have lost their innocence. Gone are the days when you proudly told friends and acquaintances about your experiences in the snow of the South Tyrolean or Swiss mountains. Ski holidays no longer work as a status symbol. Some people are already treating it like a big game hunt in Africa. There's even a term for it: ski shame. Added to this are the ever-increasing costs: a day ski pass in Zermatt in the coming season will cost 97 Swiss francs – per person. Extrapolated to a family of four including travel, hotel and meals, you can quickly reach 10,000 euros! And then maybe, like at the beginning of last winter, you carve down the artificial snow slope in a t-shirt on white ribbons between green mountain meadows at 20 degrees plus.