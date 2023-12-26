From director Bertrand Blier to actresses Carole Bouquet and Charlotte Rampling, up to singers such as Roberto Alagna and Carla Bruni. There are around 60 French artists who, through an appeal launched on the pages of Le Figaro, have decided to denounce the “lynching” of Gérard DepardieuFrench “last sacred monster of cinema”. for some time now he has been dealing with accusations of rape and sexual violence. An appeal entitled “Don't cancel Gerard Depardieu”, which comes after the various distancing measures towards the actor in recent days.

“We are artists, writers and film producers – we read -. It is in this capacity that we express ourselves. We do not want to get into controversy, we will let Justice take its course”, they write, but “we can no longer remain silent in the face of the lynching that fell on him, in the face of the torrent of hatred that pours on his person” And “despite a presumption of innocence which he would have benefited from, like everyone else, if he hadn't been the giant of cinema that he is.”

“When you attack Gérard Depardieu in this way, it is the art that you attack“, the artists write again, adding: “Through his genius as an actor, Gérard Depardieu contributes to the artistic influence of our country. He contributes to the history of art in the highest possible way. He is part of this story and continues to enrich it. For this France owes him so much. Cinema and theater cannot do without his unique personality“, the words of the artists lined up in defense of the actor.