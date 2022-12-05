“Al fondo hay sitio” is the most watched television series in Peru. Much of its success is due to the charismatic characters that have accompanied fans since day one, including Mrs. Nellythe matriarch of the Gonzales family played by the actress Irma Maury. Although the artist is no longer in the plot, viewers still fondly remember her, for which many wonder about unpublished details of her life, such as her height.

Irma Maury was one of the founding actresses of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: America TV

How tall is Irma Maury, Doña Nelly in “AFHS”?

the first actress irma maury He is one of the most famous figures on Peruvian TV. Among her most notable works are “A thousand trades”, “Those above and those below” and of course, “At the bottom there is room”. However, beyond his recognized acting talent, a detail that has stood out in his presence is his height.

It’s no secret to anyone that Maury isn’t necessarily a very tall artist, but exactly how tall is she? According to a report by Libero the interpreter of Nelly Camacho measures 1.50 meters a measure that leaves it very close to the national average (1.52 meters, according to a report from the National Institute of Health).

The actress Irma Maury was a key player in the series “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: America TV/Shot

Could Doña Nelly return to “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Recently, Karina Calmet declared that Isabella Picasso could return to “AFHS”, in case the script decided to ‘resurrect’ her. Could the same thing happen with Doña Nelly? Well, everything indicates that this possibility is more than buried for irma maurywhose role also died on the show.