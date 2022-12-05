If there is a Christmas movie that never goes out of style, that is “My poor little angel” (“Home Alone”). Although the film starring Macaulay Culkin It is usually seen on television during this season, now fans of Peru can enjoy it again in the cinema thanks to its revival, just as it was seen in 1990.

UVK Multicines re-released this December 1st the well-remembered film directed by Chris Columbus in which Harry (Joe Pesci) tries to rob little Kevin McCallister’s house on Christmas Eve.

In addition, the cinema chain also offers free tickets for all those under 13 who arrive accompanied by an adult.

“My poor little angel” is one of the favorite classics that most choose to see at Christmas. Photo: UVK

In this way, during the next few days and within the month of Christmas, fans of this seventh art classic will be able to sit in their seats and relive Kevin’s antics on the big screen.

How to buy tickets to see “My poor little angel”?

To buy your tickets, you must enter the official website uvk.pewhere you can purchase your tickets online.

Macaulay Culkin played the mischievous and intelligent Kevin McCallister in “My poor little angel” 1 and 2. Photo: Disney+

For face-to-face sales, the public can also go to the respective UVK Multicines ticket offices in Lima (Surco, El Agustino and Plaza San Martín) and in the provinces (Huacho, Ilo and Tumbes).

What is “My Poor Little Angel” about?

Little Kevin McCallister misbehaves the night before his family travels to Paris for Christmas, for which he is ordered to sleep in the attic.

The next day, in a hurry, his family forgets him at home and they travel without him. But when the boy believes that he will finally be able to do everything he wants, he must face two criminals who want to rob his house.