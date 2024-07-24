In the new edition of “Temptation Island“, among the most popular and talked about couples we find Jenny Guardiano and Tony Renda. The girl from Catania is causing a lot of discussion for her relationship with her boyfriend with whom she has been together for five years. However, many have noticed the transformation she has made in the course of a few years. Let’s find out all the details together.

Temptation Island It is one of programs most loved and popular in the world of Italian television. In the reality show broadcast on Canale Cinque the protagonists make a journey into feelings putting their relationships to the test. In the bonfire of confrontation the competitors they will decide whether to go out together or separately from their respective companions.

This year, among the most popular and talked about couples are Jenny Guardian and Tony Rendaboth from Catania and engaged for five years. However, it was not only her relationship with her boyfriend that made the girl end up in the gossip columns but also her aesthetic touch-ups. In fact, many have speculated that Jenny has undergone some cosmetic surgery. This has been demonstrated by some photo emerged online that show the evident transformation that the young girl from Catania has undergone.

Temptation Island: The Relationship Between Jenny Guardiano and Tony Renda

Jenny Guardiano has been engaged to Tony Renda for five years. The girl contacted the production of the program hosted by Filippo Bisciglia because she is tired of the limits places from her boyfriend. Furthermore, according to the 26-year-old, Tony would not bring her respect because of some attitudes and compliments he gives to some girls he meets during his work as a DJ in a nightclub.

During the episodes Jenny remained disappointed from her boyfriend. In fact, after a few days of entering the village the girl gave in to tears and despair. Currently their participation It’s not over yet. Will the two come out of the confrontation bonfire together or separately? We just have to find out!