Football | Liverpool fulfill Svennis Eriksson's 'last wish'

Sven-Göran Eriksson gets to coach Liverpool's legends.

Swedish a coaching legend Sven-Göran Eriksson will coach the Liverpool legends team to face Ajax Amsterdam legends on March 23rd at Anfield Road.

Liverpool tells in its announcementthat “Svennis” Eriksson is part of Liverpool's coaching staff in the match, the other members of which are Liverpool's legendary players Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge.

Eriksson suffers from incurable pancreatic cancer, and he has told his life expectancy to be a year at most. Eriksson has also said that his dream was to coach Liverpool. It didn't happen during my coaching career.

Eriksson coached the English national team and Manchester City in several countries and in England. In addition, he was the sporting director of Notts County.

The list of Liverpool legends includes, among others Jerzy Dudek, Martin Skrtel and Djibril Cisse. Ryan Babel plays in the match in both Liverpool and Ajax shirt. All the players for the match have not been named yet.

Ticket revenue from the match will be directed to charity.