Between laughs and slaps! Adolfo Chuman is a renowned actor who has set a precedent in comedy for his unbeatable performances, iconic phrases and catchy dances. From “Risas y salsa” to “Al fondo hay lugar” are some of the television programs that have traced his career, of which his characters continue to permeate Peruvian viewers.

How old is Adolfo Chuiman?

Adolfo Chuiman Vargas was born in Lima on October 18, 1946 and is the penultimate of nine siblings. Currently, the artist is 76 years old and is considered one of the greatest exponents of acting.

In 1968 he married Gladys Santa Cruz and as a result of that love he has two children, named Carla and Giancarlo Chuiman Santa Cruz.

Adolfo Chuiman is also known for his role as Manolo in “Risas y Salsa”. Photo: America Tv

How was Adolfo Chuiman’s famous ‘lucky slap’ born?

With the return of the ninth season of “Al fondo al sitio”, many revived the emblematic slap of the always faithful Peter, but that act is not typical of Francesa Maldini’s butler. How did he come about?

Your personal seal! Generation after generation, the ‘lucky slap’ of Adolfo Chuman has been immortalized on the small screen and many doubts have arisen about its origin.

It was the 80s and Chuiman was part of the cast of “Risas y salsa”, in which he played different characters such as ‘El cobrador’, Avelino, ‘Papá’ Manolo, el hincha, ‘Macho Fuerte’, ‘Hulk Hogan’ , among others. In one of the humorous sketches, Adolfo slapped the remembered actor Guillermo Campos, who became the first to receive the peculiar “caress” of “Papá” Chuiman.