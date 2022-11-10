HS test | HS tested the affordable IPA beers in supermarkets, and one clearly rose above the others

The test included a total of 18 beers from supermarket selections.

What does the letter combination ipa on the side of the beer can communicate? This is what Helsingin Sanomat’s beer committee tried to find out by evaluating inexpensive IPA beers sold in grocery stores in a blind test.

The assumption was that the ipa designation refers to products that smell richly of the aromas produced by the hop plant, are fruity and have an emphasis on bitterness.