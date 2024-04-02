Businessman Luis Sanchez, recognized as the owner of the Mi Barrunto cevicheria, he contracted a civil marriage with Itamar Menjívar at the end of February, although the news was shown publicly in the most recent edition of Magaly Medina's television program. The show of shows highlighted that the event almost went unnoticed, because it was celebrated in an intimate ceremony together with her closest friends and family. However, what caught the most attention was the expensive engagement jewel that the businessman gave to his current wife, which would be valued at thousands of dollars.

How much did the engagement ring of the owner of Mi Barrunto's partner cost?

Luis Sanchez, known as 'Luchito' Barruntocelebrated his commitment to Itamar Menjívar in a restaurant on the Costa Verde in December of last year, after several years of solid romance. At the end of February, they decided to celebrate their marriage with style and elegance, in a private ceremony that included various luxuries and eccentricities, despite being away from the public eye.

According to the program Magaly Medinathe owner of My Guess wore an outfit from the exclusive brand Dolce and Gabbana, in addition to a Rolex valued at almost $49,000, during the ceremony. While the bride wore a white outfit and a watch from the same brand, which would have cost her $17,000. Additionally, it was reported that the engagement ring would be three carats, which would have cost almost $30,000.

“According to what you see in the photo and if they are three carats, it could cost between 15,000 and 20,000 dollars and, if they are with first-class stones, in exclusive places, it could reach 30,000 dollars,” explained jeweler Edson Chirinos for the program 'Magaly TV: la firma'.

In turn, the couple did their wedding photo session next to the luxurious red Ferrari of the owner of Mi Barrunto, which costs 450 thousand dollars in the current market, one of the most exclusive pieces of the brand.

Who is Luis Sánchez Aranda, owner of Mi Barrunto?

In 1994, Luis Sánchez Aranda He started his business in the dining room of his home with the purpose of helping his mother, who was facing financial difficulties. The name 'Barrunto' arose from the nickname given to him by his neighbors. In an interview on Mauricio Diez Canseco's YouTube channel, Augusto Sánchez, brother of the ceviche businessman, shared that his foray into the world of soccer players began when Roberto Holsen visited his establishment in 2000, a time when they only offered milk. of tiger Later, 'Chispita' took his Alianza Lima teammates to the premises.

In this way, the reputation of his cevichería gradually grew among Peruvian soccer players and eventually became their favorite place to enjoy a good meal.

What is the relationship between Luis Sánchez de Mi Barrunto and Christian Cueva?

Despite maintaining a good relationship with most of the Peruvian National Team players, the connection between Luis Sánchez Aranda and Christian Cueva is particularly special.

“Christian is from Trujillo. When he has free time with the national team and wants to go to Trujillo, it takes him a long time to leave; so this is his second home. He calls me and tells me: 'Cholo, we can talk'; and I answer: 'Sure, I'll wait for you.' So, we talk, we listen to music by Chacalón and melancholy sets in, because we are both provincial,” Sánchez revealed in an interview conducted by Exitosa prior to Russia 2018.

Cueva's visits to the restaurant have been varied. In early 2022, she starred in a touching event in which she gave away polo shirts and signed t-shirts for hundreds of children. However, in 2021, he was also captured by Magaly TV cameras leaving the establishment in an apparent state of intoxication.

