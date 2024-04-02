A very eventful race took place this Tuesday in the Tour of the Basque Country, in which Brandon Rivera and Rigoberto Urán They were not the best Colombians of the day, while Esteban Chaves fell and Santiago Buitrago lost time. The winner of the second fraction was the French Paul Lapeira.

Stage 2 of the Return to the Basque Country It had a route of 160 kilometers, starting in Irun and finishing in Kanbo. The part of the day was characterized by being flat, with a third category mountain prize and two intermediate sprints.

The escape of five cyclists began early: Vuillermoz, Enekoitz Azparren, Cobo, Bol and

The rain began to appear with 50 kilometers to go before the finish line and four riders survived from the initial escape. The race became dangerous and the asphalt was slippery, the organization reported several falls.

One of the victims was the Colombian Esteban Chaves, who lost the balance of his bicycle with more than 3 kilometers to go, the EF Education rider took his bicycle again to finish the stage.

In the end, the second stage was defined in an exciting package that was defined by just a few centimeters. Paul Lapeira was the winner of the accident fraction after surpassing Samuele Battistella and Louis Vervaeke.

News in development..