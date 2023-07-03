On July 20, the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup will begin in New Zealand and Australia, this time it will have many novelties beyond the 32 teams that dispute the title defended by the United States.
More news around the 2023 Women’s World Cup:
The prizes will be three times greater than those awarded in the last edition, in 2019, but they are still small amounts if the amount paid to the male winners is taken into account. FIFA has the objective that these prizes are the same for both men and women ahead of the 2027 World Cups and for this it has planned a couple of actions to strengthen women’s football.
The winning team of the 2023 Women’s World Cup will receive $4.2 million. It will be 150 million dollars that will be invested in this tournament, which represents triple compared to the World Cup in France in 2019 and ten times greater than those that were delivered in Canada in 2015.
In addition, for the first time, FIFA will distribute individual prizes to the athletes in the competition, making the payment directly to each one. The 736 players registered for the Cup will receive at least $30,000.
What will be the value of the Women’s World Cup prize pool?
In the 2023 Women’s World Cup, there will be prizes for every player in the world as well as prizes for each team that participates in the tournament. The increase this year was 300% compared to the previous Cup, in 2019. The values will be presented below:
Individual Player Awards:
Group stage: $30,000
Round of 16: $60,000
Quarterfinals: $90,000
4th Place: $165,000
3rd Place: $180,000
Runner-up: $195,000
Champion: $270,000
Prizes for the selections:
Group stage: $1.5 million dollars
Round of 16: $1.8 million
Quarterfinals: $2.1 million
4th Place: $2.4 million
3rd Place: $2.6 million
Runner-up: $3 million
Champion: $4.2 million
What is the difference in the prize money for the male and female champion in the World Cup?
Argentina, the current world champions, received ten times as much for winning the title in Qatar in December 2022, that is, 42 million dollars.
The value of the prizes is generally lower in the women’s competition. In Qatar, 440 million dollars were spent on prizes, now in the Women’s Cup the total prizes amount to 150 million dollars.
FIFA has reiterated on several occasions that it intends to equalize the prizes of both competitions in the next editions of 2026 and 2027.
#Womens #World #Cup #champions #earn #prize #money
Leave a Reply