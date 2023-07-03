Accounts Chamber: Russia’s public debt in 2022 increased by 9.1% and amounted to 22.82 trillion rubles

Russia’s public debt in 2022 increased by 9.1 percent compared to 2021 and amounted to 22.82 trillion rubles in ruble terms. Its size called in the Accounts Chamber.

In the conclusion of the department on the execution of the budget for last year, it is specified that the domestic debt increased by 13.9 percent, to 18.78 billion rubles. “The external debt of the Russian Federation in ruble terms decreased by 396.9 billion rubles, or 8.9 percent, and amounted to 4,038.6 billion rubles,” the report says. Since 2021, the cost of servicing the public debt has increased from 1.08 trillion to 1.33 trillion rubles in 2022.

In January, the Ministry of Finance reported that by the end of 2022, Russia’s public debt had grown to 22.8 trillion rubles from 20.9 trillion in 2021. Experts predict that the total amount of public debt by the end of 2023 will increase by about 2.2 trillion, to 25 trillion (16.7 percent of GDP).

At the same time, the Russian authorities note that the public debt is about 15 percent of GDP, which is a fairly comfortable level, recalling that the situation with public debt in the country is better than in unfriendly countries.