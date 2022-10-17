The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) published the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LP) of the Mexico City and the Mexico state.

In the CDMXthe gas price per kilogram with VAT is adjusted to 20.39 pesos in all the municipalities of the entity.

Likewise, the price per liter with VAT is offered at 11.01, both prices apply to all the Municipalities of the entity.

These higher prices determined by the CRE will apply from October 16 to October 22, 2022.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) points out that in the Mexico statethe price per kilogram with VAT is also 20.39 pesos.

We recommend you read:

In the same way, the price per liter with VAT is offered at 11.01 in all the municipalities of the State.