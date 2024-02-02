Increase in salary

The myth and also a salary increase: Lewis Hamilton will fulfill his dream of racing with Ferrari in 2025. The most successful driver in the history of F1 will drive the car that embodies the tradition of the greatest automotive formula. The goal is to achieve the legend's eighth title with the same suit that made Michael Schumacher unforgettable, who at the moment is still 'holding back' Hamilton's absolute records, sharing with the driver from Stevenage the fact of having won seven world titles.

But how much will Hamilton earn at Ferrari? Stefano Mancini on The print – which also dedicates the photo-news on the front page to the F1 deal of the century by headline 'The English Baronet' – writes: “The data on the salary are secret, but there is talk of a “multi-year agreement” (same term used for Leclerc's renewal) to be around fifty million per season“.

The salary, however, was certainly not a priority issue for Hamilton who had been waiting for the opportunity to join Ferrari for years. “Money. Money has nothing to do with it: Lewis is very rich, he was already overpaid where he was. In Ferrari he will earn a little more but not a lot. He is a fifty million euro man per season, plus bonuses and sponsors. But what pushed him towards Italy was the power of suggestion: winning the eighth title, record of records, with the car that belonged to Schumi and his mentor Lauda”. writes Leo Turrini on Il Resto del Carlino underlining that the specter of a replay of the Cristiano Ronaldo-Juventus operation must be exorcised: “CR7 had to guarantee the Old Lady the much-coveted Champions League, and instead the operation turned out to be a boomerang. The risk is identical: betting on the Individual while ignoring the Team.”

Hamilton and Leclerc will form a dream couple, but they will also be each other's first rival: “Hamilton, what a shot. Full of meanings. The Mercedes icon on board the iconic team. Schumacher's reverse path – we read in today's edition of Republic in the article by Alessandra Retico – many interests outside the track, in the case of fashion they coincide with those of Ferrari. And of Leclerc, to whom he is also united by his passion for music. The Monegasque has roots in Maranello (he has been in the Academy's academy since 2016), he has always said that anyone would be honored to drive with Hamilton when asked. The Little Prince and the Red Baronetnothing but a fairy tale.”