National rugby team testimonial for nuts

Nuts and sport, the promotional campaign with the national rugby team as testimonial for the products of this supply chain passes through this combination, promoted by Masaf, Ismea, in collaboration with the Italian Rugby Federation (Fir) and the Ministry for Sport and Youth. A campaign aimed at enhancing what is commonly defined as dried fruit: walnuts, hazelnuts, pistachios, almonds, carobs, chestnuts.

“With the “Nut fruit” campaign. Italy is inside” continues our teamwork aimed at strengthening both the link between healthy eating and sport and the close relationship between our excellences and territories of origin – commented the extraordinary commissioner Ismea Livio Proietti – Good nutritional education also involves the consumption of nuts which, thanks to the versatility that distinguishes it, is well suited to assisting the nutrition of athletes, as well as being a privileged raw material in refined pastry art. I am sure that information campaigns like this allow us to enhance our excellence, from dining to sport.”

“I have been an athlete and have been practicing as a doctor for almost forty years, I know well the importance of a healthy and balanced diet, the best fuel for every athlete and, even more so, for elite athletes. An aspect of the preparation to which our technical and health staff is also particularly attentive and which, if possible, heightens the value of the choice of our national team as a testimonial for the valorization of nuts by Minister Lollobrigida, whom I thank for his closeness which together with his Government colleagues he is demonstrating to our sport. A collaboration enriched by the presence in the communication campaign of Professor Rinaldo, an excellence that rugby has given to the country and an extraordinary ambassador of our sport in the world' – Marzio Innocenti, President of FIR