This January 20th begins the second ‘Trump era’ in the USA. The president-elect is inaugurated this Tuesday at noon at the United States Capitol in Washington DC

Donald Trump was elected again last November in a very close electoral campaign, first against Joe Biden, and then against Kamala Harris. However, on the day of truth, the businessman went over his Democratic rival. Trump’s return to the presidency has not been without controversy. Another equally controversial figure has been key on his path to electoral victory: Elon Musk.

The magnate owner of companies such as Tesla, Space X or X (formerly Twitter) was appointed to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency. Musk’s mission – which he will have to fulfill together with former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy – will be to “reduce excess regulations, unnecessary spending and restructure federal agencies.”

Elon Musk will now have to lead a national project, but how has he managed his companies during this time and how much money does he have?









The richest person in the world

The South African-born tycoon has become the richest man in the world, unseating other big technology tycoons such as Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. As Forbes points out, Musk has started 2025 as the richest person in the world and “the only billionaire to date.” worth more than 400 billion dollars».

According to the magazine specialized in economic information and great fortunes, Musk has a fortune of 421.2 billion dollars. One of its main companies, SpaceXfocused on the manufacture of supersonic rockets and the space race, is valued at $350 billionaccording to Bloomberg, making it the most valuable private company in the world.

Your businesses beyond X (or Twitter)

He also owns Tesla and a few years ago bought Twitter, a platform he later renamed X. On his resume, the tycoon is CEO of Tesla and Space X, owner of X and CEO of other companies such as Neuralink, xAI and Boring Company.

Furthermore, various economic media highlight that since Donald Trump won the elections, the shares of Elon Musk’s companies have grown (specifically 77%, according to Bloomberg), making its owner and founder even richer.

But Bloomberg pointed out that one of the big reasons why Elon Musk’s fortune has skyrocketed in recent months is an operation of buyback of employee shares of Space X, which helped the company reach that million-dollar valuation. The media estimates that the magnate owns 42% of the company. On the other hand, Tesla raised its price to all-time highs in December.

200 million to the Trump campaign

The economic media highlights that due to these increases in the prices of his companies, Musk increased his fortune in a single day by 62.8 billion dollars. They specify that, since the beginning of 2024, “Musk has added around $218 billion to his net worth.” In the case of his artificial intelligence startup xIA, it has recently been valued at more than $50 billion.

Elon Musk has invested nearly 200 billion dollars in Donald Trump’s election campaignonly 0.07% of his fortune, a fact that has benefited him not only economically but personally and as a statesman in the US administration.

As for his properties, in 2020 he announced on Twitter that he would sell “almost all of his physical possessions” for “freedom.” In total, he got rid of five mansions to move on to live in a compact $50,000 house in Texas. According to ‘Architectural Digest’, in November he bought a “secret complex” valued at $32 million to spend time with his 11 children. With this, there would be three mansions owned by the tycoon.