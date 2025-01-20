This is Raffaella Petrini, who will take over from the Spanish cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, when he retires at the age of 80.
At the beginning of January, the Pontiff already appointed Simona Brambilla prefect of the Dicastery for Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life
Pope Francis announced by surprise this Sunday that in March he will appoint a woman "governor" of the Vatican City State, the main position in the civil administration of this territory.
