Chiara Ferragni and Fedez's old house for rent, the City Life penthouse in Milan, how much can it cost? We are talking about a truly staggering figure

Everyone asks it, few can afford it. The question we often ask ourselves is: how much does Chiara Ferragni and Fedez's old house cost to rent? Before moving into their current luxury home, the influencer and singer, together with their children, Leone and Vittoria, lived in a 500-square-meter penthouse in the new City Life neighborhood in Milan. The house is rented and the price is very high.

It is not an easy period for Chiara Ferragni, who is perhaps experiencing the worst moment of her career. After the charges and fines for the case of the Pandoro made with Baloccomany other brands have decided to end collaborations with the influencer.

Fortunately, Ferragni can take refuge in her family, who never makes her feel alone. Parents and sisters, children and even the husband Fedezwith which it was said there was an air of crisis.

In the last few hours, a Stories seems to dispel the rumors of a crisis between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez: there are even those who have gone so far as to say that the two have already contacted a divorce lawyer. On the judicial side, however, his lawyers decided to appeal the fines millions of euros made by Antitrust.

The family had recently moved to a new house, leaving the famous City Life penthouse in Milan, where we saw raise Leone and Vittoria. House that has been put up for rent. It is a splendid 477 m2 penthouse overlooking the Milanese city, with a jacuzzi on the terrace. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms on two floors, three parking spaces in the garage. How much can this house which is located in the residence on the eleventh and last floor of the residence built by Zaha Hadid cost?

The rental cost for the old Chiara Ferragni Fedez house in City Life

One of the most famous luxury homes sites in Italy has revealed how much is asked for the rent of the Ferragnez penthouse. We talk about 35 thousand euros per month. And given what the home offers, it seems pretty reasonable.

On the Roseto Prestige – Your Luxury Living website the house has been renamed “Penthouse Stravinsky“. But we all know that it is the Ferragnez house.