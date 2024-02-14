Weather | Severely variable weather is promised for the Helsinki region

Changeable weather is expected in the Helsinki region: First rain showers, then cloudy weather.

Helsinki the region is promised sharply variable weather for the next few days: rain, sleet, plus degrees, sun and light frosts.

Snowfall and a public transport strike have made traffic difficult in the capital region on Wednesday. On Thursday, the strike will continue, but the snowfall will recede or at least decrease.

At the same time, the weather cools down and, according to the forecast, temperatures rise slightly to the positive side.

“In the morning, the rain has a snowy feel, but during the day it can also sleet,” says the meteorologist on duty Sara Salonen From Foreca.

By Friday evening at the latest, the rains will turn to water.

It was winter here now?

“Not at all. According to the current forecast, the cooling will be temporary,” says Salonen.

During the turn of the week, the weather will freeze again, and the freezing temperatures will rise considerably. It means skull.

“It's very slippery. You have to be careful, especially if you're walking,” says Salonen.

Gusty, strong wind increases the risk of slipping.

However, the sun will appear according to the forecast, and in the south there is a promise of nice outdoor weather with a bit of frost.

Next during the week, a skiing holiday is celebrated in Southern Finland, and snow is the number one wish of many. According to the meteorologist, there are good possibilities for the wish to be fulfilled.

“How much more snow will come is a bit uncertain. But at least you don't have to be in the rain all week.”