susy diaz He does not lose popularity despite the years he has in the world of show business. The actress and former congresswoman of the Republic is still in force in the media and many figures call her to carry out activations of her business, in addition to sponsoring them. On previous occasions, it was revealed how much was the economic amount that Flor Polo’s mother would have charged to “baptize” enterprises or people who want to belong to Chollywood. In this note, we tell you.

Susy Díaz is known for being the godmother of several characters who had their moment of fame. Photo: archive

Susy Díaz, godmother of show figures

The extravagant figure of show business has been the godmother of some figures such as La Uchulú, who was given the “lucky kick” in a live program. The tiktoker asked her to help her promote her image and the former legislator accepted without hesitation. “I want you to be my godmother now that I’m in ‘The Artist of the Year,'” was the influencer’s request.

At another time, it was also communion godmother of Deysi Araujo. This happened in 2018, when the dancer performed the sacramental ritual. Flor Polo’s mother was happy and proud to be chosen by her partner.

How much would Susy Díaz charge to sponsor people?

The singer Carlos Loli He spoke about this issue on the now-defunct “On Air” program. As she mentioned, the former vedette would have requested S / 1,500 for her to be the godmother of her orchestra. She added that they set up an ampay for a larger amount and simulated a request for a hand (S / 2,000 and S / 3,000).

Ricky Moran He said he paid S/2,500 to be sponsored and the same amount to fake a kiss in order to grab headlines. A media scene that happened years ago was the revelation of Andy V.who in “The Value of the Truth” claimed to have given the influencer S/3,000 to make him famous.