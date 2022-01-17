Pippo Baudo has always been an icon for Italian TV, and after having appeared on the small screen for many years as a host of many television broadcasts, today he enjoys his freedom by occasionally attending some TV program. The conductor, a milestone of Italian TV, led the presentation of the Sanremo Festival from the first edition in 1968 to the last in 2008.

Pippo Baudo today can count on his pension allowance, and above all on the assets he has been able to accumulate and build over his career years. Many may think that his retirement is at least 4 figures, but as revealed by Orietta Berti, It is not so.

Source: web

In fact, the singer admitted during an interview that, like her, the conductor also earns a pension of 900 euros per month. The problem, the singer said, is that many contributions would not have been paid. “Those from 1965 to the mid-eighties in particular: at that time, no one paid you contributions. It was practice. And now here we are “. Like them, of course, many others are in the same situation.

But if Baudo’s pension allowance is not stellar, it cannot be said that his assets are small taking into account the fact that for each conduction of Sanremo he has been awarded a cachet estimated at around 800,000 euros and that after more than 60 years of honored career can count on a substantial heritage. This is because, in a certain sense, it was the practice of the moment and nobody really paid them. For this reason many old artists find themselves in this situation and are “forced” to work again.

Not surprisingly, a few days ago, it emerged that too Ornella Vanoni not doing well at all. She practically believes that she has lost everything, that she was, as she says, “frigate”By those who worked with her. But he does not hide, however, that he squandered everything because of loneliness.