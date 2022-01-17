The hero from Dying Light 2: Stay Human was officially presented by Techland, who described the character and his motivations with a post published on Twitter, when the game is now two weeks away.

Within a campaign characterized by a duration that can reach over 500 hours, Dying Light 2: Stay Human will put us in the shoes of Aiden Caldwell, a man “who has the power to guide the future of the city”.

A character “driven by the desire to free himself from the nightmares of the past and reunite with his own lost sister“, we read again in the Techland post, which ends with the question:” Of course you know his name, but do you know him? ”

Made with the contribution of Chris Avellone, dismissed months ago due to allegations of harassment, Dying Light 2: Stay Human will undoubtedly boast a narrative sector thick, so we doubt that the protagonist will turn out to be a stereotypical figure.

To have confirmations, however, we will have to wait a few more days: the game will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One from February 4th, and then also land on Nintendo Switch with a cloud version.