He LP gas price in Durango for the week of July 7-13, 2024 remain stable, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE). These fluctuations have a direct impact on the family economy, so it is essential to know the updated cost of gas in each municipality.

In Gomez Palacio and Lerdo They share a rate of $19.66 per kilo and $10.62 per liter of gas, which results in an outlay of $589.80 for the 30-kilo cylinder. Canatlanwith $20.91 per kilo and $11.29 per liter, adds up to a total of $627.30, impacting the economy of local families.

The trend is repeated in Cuencamé, General Simon Bolivar, Nazas, Rodeo, Saint John of Guadalupe, Saint Louis of the Lamb and Saint Peter of the Roosterall at the same cost: $20.93 per kilo and $11.30 per liter. The estimated cost for a 30-kilo cylinder amounts to $627.90, reflecting the uniformity in this part of the state.

Durango and Mezquital, With rates of $20.30 per kilo and $10.96 per liter, they share a more encouraging situation for local households, representing an outlay of $609.00 for the 30-kilo cylinder.

In municipalities such as Gold, Indé, Saint Bernardthe price increases to $21.06 per kilo and $11.37 per liter, raising the cost of the 30 kg cylinder to $631.80. While in Guadalupe Victoria, Panuco de Coronado and White Rockthe kilo of this hydrocarbon is sold at $21.03 and the liter at $11.36, leaving the cost of the cylinder at $630.90

For its part, in the municipalities of Mapimí and Tlahualilo The kilo of gas will be sold at $20.55 and the liter at $11.10. Therefore, the 30 kilo presentation will be priced at $646.50.

Hidalgo and Ocampo They register a price of $21.19 per kilo and $11.44 per liter, representing a total cost of $635.70 for the 30-kilo cylinder. While in Name of God and Poanasthe kilo will be sold at $20.25 and the liter at $10.93

In Pueblo Nuevo and San Dimas The price of a kilo of LP gas will be around $21.67 and a liter $11.70 pesos. Coneto of Comonfort and San Juan del Rio Gas reaches $21.66 per kilo and $11.70 per liter.

New Ideal, Otaez and Santiago Papasquiaro They share a rate of $20.87 per kilo and $11.27 per liter, adding up to a total of $626.10 per cylinder.

Cinnamon, Guanaceví, Tepehuanes and Topia The kilo of gas will be sold at $21.14 and the liter at $11.42, so the 30 kg presentation will be sold at $634.20. In contrast, the municipalities of Suchil and Vicente Guerrero They will have a price of $21.13 per kilo of gas and $11.41 per liter.

Tamazula, With a rate of $23.31 per kilo and $12.59 per liter, it has the highest cost, reaching $699.30 for a 30-kilo cylinder. While in Saint Clare The kilo will be sold at $20.62 and the liter at $11.14

With this detailed information on the price of LP gas in Durango, local families can make more accurate financial planning, considering the direct impact on the household economy.