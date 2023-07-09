Melissa Klüg He is one of the most mediatic Peruvian figures within the national show business and in recent days there has been much speculation about who is the real owner of the house in which he currently lives together with Jesús Barco and his five children. Following this line, the show program “Love and Fire” investigated more about the Sport Boys footballer and provided data that surprised the audience. Willax TV Space Drivers, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miterthey made it clear that the midfielder would have his ‘guardadito’, since he receives a good amount of money at his club.

It should be noted that Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco recently made news after announcing that they await the arrival of their son or daughter. Both dedicated tender posts on Instagram showing how happy they felt after completing one of their projects as a couple.

How much does Jesus Barco earn?

Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter They were commenting on the lifestyle of Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco, and the host decided to stand up for the young soccer player. “I’m sure Barco alone earns more than Melissa alone and she’s a lot younger,” she said. “What Renzo tells me is true. Barco doesn’t win like the national team players and such, but he has a good salary, he must win like Cuba’s ‘Cat’, like that,” he added.

For his part, Rodrigo González complemented by providing more information about the footballer while his production provided the figures. “Yes, but four of those little bags and you threw away two months’ salary. (…) How much are we talking about? Dollars? Between $8,000 and $10,000. Of course, you have to pay for the best school, to live well, your profits, “she said.

How did Jesús Barco react when he found out about the baby he is expecting with Melissa Klug?

Melissa Klüg visited the set of “America Today” after confirming her sixth pregnancy. In the middle of the conversation, the businesswoman told with emotion what happened during one of her last ultrasounds, because jesus boat He was able to hear for the first time the heartbeat of the baby who is on the way.

“Jesus was recording, I was on the stretcher. Jesus was very excited, that is, he was in shock ”, detailed the television figure.

Will Jesus Barco move in with Melissa Klug?

Magaly Medina He had access to the conciliation document that Melissa Klug signed when she separated from Jefferson Farfán, which shows that the Surco mansion in which she lives is owned by her two small children. For this reason, the ‘Urraca’ points out that Jesús Barco could move to said house if the businesswoman wishes.

“She is going to stay in that house because what we know is that it belongs to her children, the two she had with Farfán and was part of a wave and sacramental reconciliation. In other words, if she wants to have Barco’s son in that house, she can do it, there is nothing to stop her.“, sentenced Medina.

How old is Melissa Klug and how many years apart is she from Jesús Barco?

Melissa Klug is a showbiz figure who became known on the small screen for her romances. In this line, the popular “Blanca de Chucuito” was born on February 3, 1984, for this reason she is currently 39 years old.

For his part, Jesus Boat, The businesswoman’s current partner, was born on March 9, 1997 and is currently 26 years old. In this sense, the soccer player is 13 years younger than Samahara Lobatón’s mother.

Age has not been a problem for Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Klug

What did Melissa Klug say about her sixth pregnancy?

In an interview with the “America Today” program, Melissa Klüg He gave details of his pregnancy status and confirmed that he had to wait to announce the news because “it was a bit risky.” Magaly Medina He made this news public a couple of weeks ago, on his show.

“I have had five children, mine was a little more risky, I had to wait, even if it was leaked or confirmed. I had to wait”Klugg explained. On the other hand, Ethel Pozo asked the businesswoman how long she was pregnant with and “Blanca de Chucuito” confirmed that is “16 weeks… three and a half months”.

At what age did Abel Lobatón meet Jesús Barco?

Former soccer player Abel Lobatón visited the set of “america today” and surprised everyone by revealing that he has known Jesús Barco for a long time.

“I know him as a child, it is not a joke. His family lives in Chucuito and I know him as a child when he started playing soccer ”held the former athlete. Likewise, he unleashed laughter by indicating that his first meetings occurred at the same time that he already had an affair with the popular ‘Blanca de Chucuito’.