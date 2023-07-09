“The Big Chef: Celebrities” He will go through his next elimination night this Monday, July 10 and, those who wanted to stay another week in competition, will have a difficult time: Alessandra FullerKatia Palma, Natalia Salas and Mauricio Mesones they could not prepare a good dish and, therefore, the jury had to propose them to leave the culinary reality. Of this last program, only one of the five participants was able to save himself and with good reason, since his preparation was praised by the specialists.

The contestant who cooked the best dish of carapulcra with dry soup was Mr. Peet, as it was more than delicious, according to what the jury told the cameras of Latina. The sports journalist celebrated this triumph because he will finally be able to rest from the fearsome night of elimination.

#great #chef #Ale #Fuller #Natalia #Salas #Katia #Palma #Mauricio #Mesones #elimination #night