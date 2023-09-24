Now you can cbuy your plane tickets for travel to the new Tulu airportm! If you are planning a trip to the Mexican Caribbean, Aeromexico offers flights from Mexico City and here We reveal the prices to you.

Get your bags ready, because starting in December, Aeroméxico will have two daily flights from Mexico City International Airport to the Tulum International Airport “Felipe Carrillo Puerto”.

The flights will depart from CDMX to Tulum starting December 1, every day at 8:45 a.m., arriving at 11:50 a.m. and the second route departs at 1:55 p.m. to arrive at 5 p.m.

On the route from Tulum to CDMX, the first flight leaves at 12:25 and arrives at 1:55 p.m.; while the second has a schedule from 5:35 p.m. to 7:05 p.m.

It should be noted that Aeroméxico offers various amenities during the trip; Specifically, economy class passengers will have the right to drinks and snacks.

How much does it cost to travel from CDMX to Tulum with Aeroméxico

Tickets are now on sale through the official Aeroméxico site and the costs range from $2,001already with the Airport Use Fee (TUA) included.

Departing from Mexico City, in the basic fare, which allows you to travel with a 10-kilogram carry-on baggage, plus a personal item, the price is $2,001; while the return cost is $2,061 pesos.

To travel on the classic fare, which offers you 15 kg carry-on luggage, plus the personal item, as well as a 25% discount on checked luggage, the cost from CDMX to Tulum is $2,912 and the return trip is $2,972 pesos.

It should be noted that in Mexico City the flight must be boarded in Terminal 2. On the other hand, until now Aeroméxico does not offer flights from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) to Tulum.